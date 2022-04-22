NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some people in East Haven are protesting plans to expand Tweed-New Haven Airport. Neighbors have been upset about the expansion for a long time and on Friday, they’re taking their concerns to the streets.

Tweed Airport plans to build a longer runway and a new terminal. Neighbors are worried about the noise, traffic, and environmental impact of a larger airport. The mayor of East Haven has come out against the new terminal, saying the burden on neighbors outweighs the benefits.

Neighbors hope their voices are heard across town.

“It’s not only the people who live by the airport, it’s all of us. It comes right over my house and I can read the Avelo logo on that plane,” said Donna Richo of East Haven.

Tweed Airport is doing an environmental assessment. A group called Save the Sound has called for a more extensive review.