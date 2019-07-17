Neighbors express concern over busy intersection near Tweed Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–With the Tweed-New Haven Airport expansion plans moving forward, neighbors are expressing their concerns. One of those concerns involves a busy intersection near the airport entrance that has been a hotspot for car accidents.

Airport officials told News 8 adding a multiway stop is a good idea, but the Airport doesn’t make that decision.

Jessica Ferraro is a new mom on a mission. She grew up across the street from Tweed Airport, witnessing the aftermath of crashes at the intersection of Burr Street and Fort Hale Road.

“I feel like it’s my duty as a mom to protect my baby,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro has documented several accidents on her phone, like a limo crashing into a tree. One of the worst ones she saw–a man in a neck-brace being cared for by medics.

Ferraro added, “People are lying on the horn, people are almost crashing and people are crashing like, once a month.”

She’s not the only one with concerns.

Laura McHugh told News 8 drivers speed down the road and don’t stop at the intersection.

Traffic on Burr Street doesn’t stop at the airport entrance, and Ferraro wants that to change.

Ferraro has made several reports, created petitions and talked to aldermen on the issue in the effort to bring awareness to the busy intersection.

According to police crash data, there have been 6 accidents at this intersection since 2018. Despite Jessica’s efforts, the traffic and parking division says they haven’t received a request for a multiway stop.

Cities and towns follow national guidelines that state there needs to be 5 or more crashes in a 12 month period and the volume of traffic needs to be nearly the same on both roads.

Ferraro just wants something to be done before someone gets seriously hurt.

“Whether it’s a speed bump, a rotary, a stop light a stop sign or even a sign that says oncoming traffic doesn’t stop. A blinking light, anything,” Ferraro said.

