Neighbors furious over East Haven school property sale

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Controversy in East Haven over a planned development on the property of a former school.

Last week, the East Haven Town Council sold the DC Moore property to a developer. This, despite dozens of neighbors speaking out against the sale.

The developer plans to build around 14 houses.

Neighbors are against this for a number of reasons including a decrease in property values, the need for more green space, and environmental concerns.

There are wetlands behind the school. Neighbors say there’s flooding and mold.

The next steps for neighbors is to take the fight to the town Zoning Commission.

