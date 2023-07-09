MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors woke up to police on their street stationed outside the home of the main suspect in a deadly stabbing Sunday morning.

“It was scary because this is a nice neighborhood,” said Debbie Barry. “Things like that don’t happen around here.”

Officials said 19-year-old Josue Ortega-Torres stabbed and killed 44-year-old Justin Sloan Sr. just after 6pm Saturday. Captain John Mennone with Meriden Police said Sloan Sr. was found with stab wounds in the neck and chest on Hanover Road.

Police said they found Ortega-Torres at his home pm Milleville Avenue just a few minutes away. They arrested him after several hours of negotiations.

“The men and women in the Meriden police department showed last night the great work they do every day in making sure the individuals that are committing these crimes and acts of violence in our city are brought to justice,” said Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

Some neighbors were woken up in the middle of the night by a phone call telling them to shelter in place.

“It was kind of crazy because we’ve never gotten a message like that before,” said neighbor Charles Dinuzzo. “Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood, it’s very quiet.”

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other. Mennone said the incident spurred from something that just occurred on Saturday,

Police are still investigating this case. The violent and sudden crime left neighbors in shock.

“I feel bad for the families, both families actually. He’s not only 19 but he’s going to be away for a long time,” said Dinuzzo.

Police said the suspect does not have a criminal history with the department. Ortega-Torres was charged with murder and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond.