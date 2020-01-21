Neighbors react to fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — New information Tuesday about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Waterbury Monday. Police have identified both the victim and the officer involved in the incident. Neighbors say they are shocked.

Connecticut State Police identified the victim as Edward Gendron, 57, of Waterbury. The officer involved in the incident was Officer Ronald W. Tompkins III.

CSP came out to Gendron’s home while they were checking out a report of a bullet going through a common wall of two homes. Police say when they went to speak to Gendron, he was belligerent, had a gun, and came at them. There was a struggle; Tompkins was hurt, and he shot and killed the Gendron.

News 8 spoke to neighbors Tuesday. They say, they are shocked and rattled by the incident.

Eileen Neves’ daughter was next door when Gendron was shot and killed. Eileen says she was shaken.

“We’re not used to gunshots. Especially next door.” – Eileen Neves

Other neighbors who wanted to remain unidentified on camera told News 8 that the Gendron was a good man who had fallen on hard times.

“He was having some trouble lately, but he was basically a good person. He used to help the neighbors, he was good with the neighbors; he just got into some trouble personally. He fell into some bad times and he had some bad people who moved in with him, and unfortunately it took a very sad turn for him.” – Female neighbor #1

Another neighbor saying Gendron was the “kind of guy who would mow your lawn if you needed help.”

“He was a great guy. He was the kind of guy who would now your lawn if you needed help. Or shovel your driveway if you needed help. Or if you had a car issue he would help you fix it. He was a good guy. He had a heart of gold.” – Female neighbor #2

Neighbors and friends spoke to News 8 about how they think Waterbury PD handled the situation.

“It was just a very difficult situation for that officer who went into the house and saw a man standing there with a gun and unfortunately, an altercation happened and the officer had to use his gun.” – Female neighbor #1

“I’m thinking they probably did what they had to do.” – Female neighbor #2

Body camera footage won’t reveal anything; the Waterbury PD doesn’t have any body cameras.

Another nearby police department tells News 8 it cots thousands of dollars to store the video from these cameras and that can ‘handcuff’ a department’s budget.

The department did tell News 8 they were in the process of researching body cams and they’re meeting with a body cam company this week.