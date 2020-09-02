‘Everyone here is scared’: Neighbors react to mother shot in drive-by while carrying child in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Anger is boiling over after a New Haven mother was shot in the back as she carried groceries, and her two-year-old child, on Grand Avenue.

“God knows, imagine how that mother feels. She had her baby in her arms. It could have been her baby that got shot,” said neighbor Annette Yancy.

News 8 spoke with residents of the Mill River apartment complex in the city’s Wooster Square neighborhood, where a drive-by shooting took place outside just before noon on Tuesday.

News 8 was the only crew there as detectives canvassed the neighborhood and crime scene investigators counted shell casings.

“It’s an absolute nightmare,” said Alex Taubes. “It affects the whole community here. Everyone here is scared. These are families who live here.”

Taubes lives in the building, and he’s also running for state office. He says he wants to stop scenes exactly like the one that took place outside his home.

Police say the gunmen were looking for someone else; the victim was not the intended target.

“She’s my friend and my neighbor. She lives two doors down from me,” said Taubes.

“For her to be protecting her kid during the gunfire, I mean I empathize with her,” said another neighbor named Yummy.

Homicides in New Haven are up more than double from this time last year. The number of shootings are up as well.

“This is becoming the new norm. This is back in the ‘80’s, and I don’t know why. Something has to be done,” said Yummy.

Mayor Elicker tells News 8 he’s working with police and state authorities, including parole and probation, to get a handle on the problem.

“W all deserve to believe our children can grow up in a safe environment, so it’s deeply concerning that we have this uptick in violence and we’re committed to addressing it with the city,” said the Mayor.

“I want to be safe. I don’t want to walk out of my door, [and] boom–get shot [by someone] mistaking me for someone else,” said Yancy.

With the support of her community, we’re told the young mother is recovering and doing well.

Meanwhile, police need witnesses. If you know who shot her, call NHPD.