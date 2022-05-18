BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The next time you pour yourself a cold one, you might be helping to protect the air, land and water of Connecticut, along with Long Island Sound.

The beer comes from a collaboration between Branford-based Stony Creek Brewery and Save the Sound, a regional environmental nonprofit. With every purchase of “Save the Sound Light Lager,” the brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds to Save the Sound.

“Anything we can do to keep the rivers and the Sound clean, we’re all in for, and so that makes it an amazing partnership,” said Daniel Shannon, CEO of Stony Creek Brewery. “One of the things that they pushed us on and got us out of the box thinking is the packaging. Save the Sound Light Lager in kegs, that’s great. It’s a recyclable thing. Aluminum cans, recyclable. But what we did was, we went and found some plant based 6-pack holders and stuff that we’re using on Save the Sound Light Lager. Things that we’re doing right now to help the environment that everybody can do.”

Shannon said Save the Sound Lager is just getting into the marketplace. In a statement, Save the Sound President Curt Johnson said “Stony Creek’s leadership shares our passion for clean rivers and an abundant Sound.”