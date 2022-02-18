NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new beer and a new collaboration are meant to get more women interested in brewing.

Alisa Bowens-Mercado, AKA Lady Lager, owns Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven and is the first Black woman in the state to become a craft beer brewer.

She teamed up with women who own Hog River in Hartford and Hop Culture in Colchester to make a tasty IPA called Bombshell. For every beer sold, money will fund a scholarship at Sacred Heart University to help women interested in the industry.

“We’re hoping to again knock down those barriers and break those glass ceilings, so that women and people of color are really exposed to this amazing industry,” she said. “This is the time. If you are a female that’s interested in brewing beer. This is the time now to do it and I think we’re jumpstarting it with this collaboration.”

You can pick up a can of bombshell starting March 5.