New Britain announces new marketing plan aimed at encouraging safe economic activity, supporting local business

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Britain has announced a new marketing plan aimed at encouraging safe economic activity by supporting local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called ‘Experience the New Safely’: businesses in the city have worked hard to implement the latest COVID-19 safety precautions for customers and the city hopes it will encourage more support for the local economy.

Brian Bugnacki of Alvarium Beer Company told News 8, “I think it’s awesome not only for breweries but for small retail businesses, too. The ballpark was able to open this summer which I think was the only ballpark that was able to open this summer…These marketing initiatives are really helpful to let people know that we are open.”

The city’s ‘re-open safely initiative’ works closely with businesses in the area to make sure they are all up to speed on safety measures needed to stay open.

