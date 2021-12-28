New cameras to be installed around New Haven in efforts to crack down on crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the fight against crime, especially unsolved shootings and homicides, New Haven is purchasing 500 cameras that will be installed around the areas most stricken with crime in the city.

Not everyone is in favor of it.

Mayor Justin Elicker’s plan to purchase and install the cameras received final approval by the Board of Alders, with a cost of $3.8 million.

Elicker has proposed that $12 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money go to upgrading policing technology and public safety initiatives.

He said one way to get community members to share information with police is by ensuring there are more people in the police department that reflect the community.

“Number two is having additional tools to help solve crimes, and these cameras will give us another tool to help solve homicides and shootings that happen around the city,” Elicker said.

Prospect Hill Alder Steve Winter said cameras do not get to the root of the problem.

“What I’m saying is there is plenty of evidence outstanding that investments in neighborhood nonprofits, community centers, after school programs, that, in the long run, these things really address the issues in our inner cities and bring down the gun violence by addressing the root causes,” Winter said.

Elicker said other cities in the state like Hartford and Waterbury have many more cameras in place and that it has translated to higher homicide closure rates.