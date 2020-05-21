New company bringing jobs to Waterbury during pandemic; CT to host new North American hub of operations

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — At a time when the news is dominated with companies or businesses shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Connecticut — specifically Waterbury — is getting an economic shot in the arm.

“It’s an enormous day for the city of Waterbury and the state of Connecticut,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary.

News 8 was the only local TV news team at Thursday’s announcement. A company called Drew Marine just bought a facility on Captain Neville Drive which will become the company’s hub of its North American operations.

Drew Marine is a specialized chemical company. The company CEO told News 8 the business acquisition means at least 50 new jobs are coming to The Brass City.

“It’s going to be our Global Innovation Center where hopefully we can attract chemists who can help us with water treatment, fuel additives, maintenance products,” said CEO, Frank Monteiro. “We’re going to have production workers, warehouse staff, chemists — some will be Ph.D.’s some will be lab chemists. We’re also going to have senior logistics, senior manufacturing.”

Mayor O’Leary said it will have a great impact the city and its people.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to provide our residents an opportunity for more job opportunity, job creations or education-related opportunities, and quite frankly, revenue for the taxpayers of Waterbury in the form of Grand List growth, income tax, property tax — more revenue during these very difficult times of COVID-19.”

The mayor’s relationship with Monteiro helped to seal the deal. Monteiro, who grew up in Waterbury, said other factors included a skilled workforce in The Naugatuck Valley, the facility’s proximity to I-84, the widening project happening on the highway and the facility’s 100,000 square feet of warehouse and office space.

The company will spend $3 million retrofitting the facility to meet its needs. The hope is to have part of Drew Marine’s operation running by the end of the year and most of the manufacturing operation up and running by early 2021.