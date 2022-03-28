NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new crisis response team will soon be hitting the streets of New Haven. At a roundtable discussion Monday morning, we learned what it will be called, what the uniforms will look like, and where some of the funding will come from.

They are not replacing police but helping them in certain situations. When somebody is having a very bad day, but not necessarily breaking the law.

“It’s a behavioral issue versus a law enforcement issue, and too many of the calls get diverted to law enforcement,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D – CT 3rd District).

DeLauro announced two million dollars in federal funding for the new agency. They already have the vans and uniforms for Compass. It stands for Compassionate Allies Serving our Streets. Mayor Justin Elicker (D – New Haven) says lots of people have been in a situation that maybe did not require someone with a badge and a gun.

“Running into someone and not may be feeling it’s inappropriate to call the police because it might change the dynamic and create more problems than it actually fixes,” Elicker explained.

For example, let’s say you find someone sleeping in the doorway of your business or home in New Haven. You’d call 911. Right now, they would send a police officer. Under this new system, they would also send somebody from Compass. So instead of getting arrested, that person might get access to city resources.

“Some homeless issues would definitely be there. I think some public intoxication,” said Interim Chief Renee Dominguez of the New Haven Police Department. “Potentially some mental health issues where the individual is not really in crisis where we are concerned about safety.”

Dominguez says her officers will welcome the help.

“Because it makes the officers feel like they’re not just in this repetitive cycle potentially of somebody who needs services and we’re not really equipped to be able to do that,” Dominguez said.

Groups that provide help with housing, mental health, and addiction see this as another good step.

“We have veterans’ crises, we have regular crises, we have a lot of crises,” said Patti Walker, President, and CEO of Continuum of Care. “There is a lot of glue that is needed in between, and we think this is part of the glue.”

And hope Compass points the city in the right direction for even more progress.