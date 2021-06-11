New details in killing of Yale grad student revealed in nearly 100-page arrest warrant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The arrest warrant for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan is nearly 100 pages long. He’s accused of gunning down Yale grad student and arm vet Kevin Jiang in February. The report released Friday is revealing new details in the case.

Pages and pages lay out the police investigation from the moment New Haven police found Jiang lying in the street just yards from his fiancée Zion Perry’s home where he’d just eaten dinner.

RELATED: ‘He always wanted the best for other people’: Fiancée of Yale grad student shot and killed in New Haven reflects on his positive impact

Jiang had been shot at least three times at close range in the face, body, and limbs. In the warrant investigators say in the moments before Jiang was killed, home surveillance video recorded the audio of a crash, then Jiang’s Prius and a dark SUV come into frame.

Jiang gets out of the car and walks toward the SUV. Out of frame, eight gunshots ring out and someone screams.

Detectives believe the SUV on video was a stolen GMC Terrain later linked to former MIT student Qinxuan Pan. Authorities used cell phone data and license plate trackers to find Pan’s parents in Georgia five days later.

RELATED: Man accused of killing Yale grad student to submit plea in court Tuesday

His father admitting to authorities “…he received a phone call from Qinxuan Pan who told him that he was in Connecticut and needed help.” But Pan was not with his parents when police found them.

“The parents are very very good, decent people. They have not been charged with a crime,” explained William Gerace, Pan’s defense attorney. “My client is presumed innocent and at the time I’m sure they had no knowledge of any of the facts surrounding the case.”

The warrant fails to spell out a clear motive for the crime. Jiang’s fiancée and Pan were students at MIT together—friendly but not close. They hadn’t spoken for nearly a year before the shooting. Pan was captured by U.S. Marshals down in Alabama last month. He’s next due in court in July.