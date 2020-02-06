Breaking News
Amtrak: Person hit by train, Shore Line East train service limited
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

New employee of Hamden gas station allegedly steals $17,000 on first day of work

New Haven

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

A gas station employee allegedly made off with more than $17,000 of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets on his very first day of work in this undated image of the suspect released by the Hamden Police Department in Connecticut.

A gas station employee allegedly made off with more than $17,000 in cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets on his very first day of work.

The incident happened in late January at the Go On Gas station in Hamden, when management hired a new overnight employee to run the station on his own, according to a statement from the Hamden Police Department.

However, when the store owner utilized an app on his phone to view the store cameras and to check in on how his new employee was doing, he was shocked to find that his brand-new employee was nowhere to be seen.

“[The owner] quickly ascertained that the new employee had left,” said the Hamden Police Department in their statement. “The store owner immediately responded to the store and ascertained that the new employee had stolen numerous items including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money.”

The total loss is valued at $17,183.00, according to Hamden police.

To make matters worse, the suspect also managed to steal his employment folder with all of his personal information in it — meaning that the store owner not only has no way to identify the man, but also doesn’t even know the name of his former employee.

“Careful whom you hire!!,” said the Hamden Police Department in a post on Facebook when sharing information about the case.

The suspect is still at large and anybody with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Patrol Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Oxford women send handmade dolls to kids in Puerto Rico

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oxford women send handmade dolls to kids in Puerto Rico"

Amtrak: Person hit by train, suspend Shore Line East train service indefinitely

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Amtrak: Person hit by train, suspend Shore Line East train service indefinitely"

Soulemane family to meet with West Haven police chief

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Soulemane family to meet with West Haven police chief"

Judge throws out lawsuit against Yale that would have forced the school's fraternities to admit women

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge throws out lawsuit against Yale that would have forced the school's fraternities to admit women"

Woman killed in Waterbury fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman killed in Waterbury fire"

Subway HQ in Milford eliminating hundreds of corporate positions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Subway HQ in Milford eliminating hundreds of corporate positions"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss