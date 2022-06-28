WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Music Hall of Fame inducted the nationally-acclaimed musicians of The Uptown Horns during a benefit concert in Waterbury over the weekend.

Are You Dense Music Fest, a concert aimed to benefit the education of dense breast tissue and its risk factors, kicked-off at Waterbury’s Palace Theater Saturday night. Throughout the beautiful theater, art work was auctioned and local products were raffled-off to attendees.

The Hollywood Allstars, a supergroup of musicians handpicked by Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Steve Gaspar, headlined the show. During their performance, which was jam-packed with upbeat blues and R&B hits, the Hollywood Allstars made their first public announcement of their record deal with Deko/Warner and forthcoming EP Field of Grace.

The Hollywood Allstars

The Uptown Horns, which features Arno Hecht, Crispin Cioe, Bob Funk, and Larry Etkin, were inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame at the end of their performance with The Hollywood Allstars. Each member was presented with a plaque, handcrafted by local New England artists.

The Uptown Horns pose with their plaques alongside New England Music Hall of Fame’s co-founder Christopher Annino

Since The Uptown Horns’ inception in 1980, the group received recording credits on over 150 albums, including James Brown’s Living in America, as well as tracks for artists like Bonnie Raitt, Joe Cocker, and REM. Members have gone on to perform with big-name acts like The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, and Robert Palmer.

The Hollywood Allstars performing at The Palace Theatre

The NEMHOF’s 2022 class inductees also includes blues artist James Cotton, Rhode Island metal band Matthias Steele, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Pitney, former President of the Conn. Blues Society Ed Stack, singer Bob Orsi, bassist Marty O’brien, and Conn. Lyric Opera Charlie Karp.

New England Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Rhode Island native and blues icon Duke Robillard is set to be inducted next on Thursday, June 30 at The Kate in Old Saybrook, followed by Aztec Two Step’s induction in Natick, Mass. at The Center For The Arts.