New executive order in New Haven makes sure workers have proper protections against COVID spread

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new executive order takes effect in New Haven next week that, Mayor Justin Elicker says, makes sure workers have the proper protection against COVID-19.

The focus: businesses and COVID protocols.

The mayor tells News 8 he wants to ensure that employees have a safe environment.

He said that, among the components to the policy, employers with in-person workers are required to develop a ‘return to work’ policy as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the past few weeks, 12 warning letters have been issued to businesses in the Elm City for violations of COVID safety protocols. Additionally, three $100 infractions were handed out.

RELATED: 20 New Haven businesses issued warning letters, infractions based on COVID safety conduct

Mayor Elicker said Thursday, “We’ve noticed that a number of establishments are not properly doing health screenings for employees. Not properly advising employees when they’re symptomatic that they should go home, how long they should stay home for if they get a test, or when they should return to work. So, proper return to work policies.”

The city’s health department has worked with the region and the state to develop a mass vaccination plan. It’ll be distributed in three phases: the first phase will focus on first responders and healthcare professionals.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont lays out phases of CT COVID vaccine distribution plan

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond added, “What we do know at this juncture is that we will be making announcements for the different phases for the different populations as the vaccines become available.”

Again, Mayor Elicker said the executive order is meant to ensure that businesses are abiding by policies that both keep them in operation and protect their employees.