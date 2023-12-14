NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new facility opened Thursday that will provide some former Stone Academy students with a learning environment in Naugatuck after the academy abruptly closed in February.

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers will be the new home for former Stone Academy practical nursing students and future students. The 6,000-square-foot school opened on Thursday and will provide state-of-the-art simulation technology.

This comes after an independent audit of student records showed that thousands of students’ clinical hours were invalid and that most Stone Academy classes weren’t counting toward a nursing degree.

“When I felt hopeless and they reached out, I started to feel that hope again,” said Anna Jarjuram, a student. “Okay, I can do this. I’m gonna be okay and only being here a month, what a difference.”

School officials said the first year will be dedicated to working with Stone Academy students. In the second year, the campus will be used for Griffin’s Allied Health Teaching programs.

“The School of Allied Health Careers curriculum reflects the latest advancements in nursing education to ensure graduates are well prepared for their important and demanding caregiver role,” said Patrick Charmel, president and CEO of Griffin Health Services.