NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An organization that helps grow the food that helps feed New Haven is now looking to improve ways for people to get that food and encourage food retailers to lay down roots in the city’s Dixwell neighborhood.

Feeding a community one healthy choice at a time is the goal of New Haven’s Leap and CitySeed programs. It’s happening thanks to a new farmer’s market that’s coming soon and a $194,000 federal grant.

“We were really thrilled to be selected for the healthy food finance initiative for our partnership with the Q-House,” said Cortney Renton, CitySeed Executive Director.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal helped secure the grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative. The money allows CitySeed to partner with local organizations like the Q-House in New Haven.

“I don’t know that there is another farmers market in the state that’s in the heart of the African American community,” said Henry Fernandez, LEAP Executive Director.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker calls this latest endeavor another milestone for the Elm City.

“We have done so much work to make affordable healthy local food accessible that everyone in New Haven can be part of,” Elicker said.

At the Q-Center, the entire space will be transformed into a farmer’s market on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be plenty of healthy choices like fruits and vegetables.