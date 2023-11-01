HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State and local leaders announced new investments on Wednesday to prevent flooding problems in Hamden.

As part of the new plan, officials said hundreds of thousands of dollars will be dedicated to modernizing water infrastructure to stop water levels from getting too high when it rains.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett highlighted the importance and uniqueness of the town’s rain garden.

“This is the largest municipally-owned rain garden that we have in Connecticut and the rain garden is part of Party Brook Watershed,” Garrett said. “It helps to slow down the water, filter the water so that as it goes through our watershed, we’re taking off the pressure from the rest of the watershed.”

According to Garrett, the drainage pipes built into the town are out of date and therefore they can’t handle the large amount of water that Hamden has seen in recent years.