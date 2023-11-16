DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new fuel cell park opened in Derby on Thursday as part of Connecticut’s growing effort to support clean energy.

The new fuel plant works by making electricity out of hydrogen gas. The 10 fuel cells pull apart hydrogen gas to create about as much electricity as one offshore wind turbine.

Connecticut leaders said this new plant is a step in the right direction.

“Renewable clean energy, what you are able to do for 10,000 homes here in the Greater Derby Area, what this means in making a little step forward toward where we want to be,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Initially, this plant will be used to take pressure off surges in electric demand, but leaders said they hope it could someday do more.

“We might be able to use a project of this scale to eventually go beyond just a couple hours coverage for peak summer and winter and actually be a resource for us that might be able to last a number of days,” said Jonathan Steinberg, a state representative.

This fuel cell park is now the second-largest in America, with the biggest one in Bridgeport.