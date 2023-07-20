HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dozen new apartments, a gas station with electric vehicle charging ports and a convenience store are all coming soon to Hamden.

The 20,000 square foot development will be built on the northbound side of Whitney Avenue near Quinnipiac University.

Mayor Lauren Garrett joined Noble Energy CEO Michael Frisbie this morning to announce the new project. Both said they see it as an innovative one-stop shop for residents.

“So, you can rent an apartment here, charge your car, get some coffee in the morning, and a grinder for lunch, and you know, this is gonna look like a really modern, nice gas station,” Garrett said.

The city said that nearly 30,000 cars take the route every day. Leaders hope that a mix of affordable housing and charging stations will help add vibrancy to the city.

Currently, according to the city, there are no gas stations or convenience stores in this area of Whitney Avenue.