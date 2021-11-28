New Hamden mayor sworn in at Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden officially has a new mayor who will oversee 62,000 residents of the town.

Mayor Lauren Garrett was sworn in by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other state and local officials on Sunday at the Hamden Middle School auditorium.

Bysiewicz praised Garrett for her hard work and punctuality. Garrett celebrated the monumental moment with her children.

“You will have in Lauren Garrett someone who is prepared, someone who knows the people of Hamden, who is in command of the issues and of the details,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Hamden Mayor Garrett said, “I want you all to know that I will treat every person in this town like they’re my child with that same sense of responsibility that I have for my own children.”

Mayor Garrett vowed to have outreach to the business community and more robust finances.

