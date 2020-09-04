New Haven 18-year-old shot in the hand overnight, police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting the Newhallville neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police responded to Ivy Street near Butler Street just after midnight Friday. The 18-year-old victim told police he was shot in the hand near a home on Shepard Street. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators canvassed Shepard St. between Bassett St. and the Hamden town line near Goodrich Street. The streets have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.