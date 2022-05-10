NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez announced her last day on the job will be Friday.

She announced this during a press conference Tuesday. She is retiring on Saturday.

This comes around two weeks after a New Haven Superior Court judge ordered her to vacate the position according to the city charter.

At that time, the city announced it would appeal the ruling in the case of Boise Kimber, et al. v. Renee Dominquez, and said Dominguez would continue to lead the New Haven Police Department during the appeal process.

New Haven clergy members filed a lawsuit against the city and its leadership in January over how it handled the search for a new police chief. Clergy members claimed the city violated its charter by allowing Dominguez to remain in her position as acting police chief even after the Board of Alders rejected her nomination to become permanent chief.

Elicker also said at that time that the city was continuing its nationwide search for a new police chief with the application period closing this month, but that Dominguez would stay until then.

