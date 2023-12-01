NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Adult Education Center has been closed since it flooded last month, but school leaders are hopeful it will reopen by early 2024.



Public school leaders said the building flooded on Nov. 13, after an HVAC valve broke on the second story. As much as six inches of water covered the floors.

New Haven Adult Education Center principal and director, Michelle Bonora, said the center located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard is a hidden gem. It offers New Haven residents, ages 17 to 70, services including GED and ESL classes.



“We’re just hitting our stride after the pandemic,” Bonora said. “Feels like the first normal year where people are coming back to school.”



Bonora said the school is on track to serve more students this year — a total of 1,800 people with as many as 1,200 of them registered for this fall semester alone. Students come from 83 different countries and speak 25 different languages.



In order to continue serving their students, the school is moving to online courses.



“We were able to successfully pivot that quickly because of the lessons learned in COVID, but I also want to acknowledge that a lot of our students prefer to learn in person and that this is a temporary situation,” Bonora said.



Frank Fanelli, project management director for New Haven Public Schools, said the Elm City school system leases the building and is working with the landlord and insurance companies to assess the damage. Right now, it’s unclear how much it will cost.



“A significant amount of the damage was to furniture and IT equipment,” Fanelli said. “I would say about 50 percent of it we were able to save.”



Bonora said it’s essential to save the school, for both adult students and the K-12 system in New Haven.



“Forty percent of our students here have children in the public school system,” Bonora said. “So, when you prioritize education, workforce development, college-career readiness; getting adults on the right path to earn a credential and earn a better wage for their family has a ripple effect.”



Fanelli said there are plans to move the school to a new site by late 2025 but before then, the goal is to get back into the current building.



“We have wishful dates, but right now we’re leaning towards the beginning of the New Year,” Fanelli said.