NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of students, educators and parents plan to rally Tuesday afternoon near Wilbur Cross High School to call for funding for the state’s public schools.

The Recovery for All coalition is asking for higher taxes on the wealthy to fund schools, stating that Connecticut has an “upside down” tax structure, according to an announcement. The group also wants Gov. Ned Lamont to invest the state’s billions of surplus dollars.

The current tax structure has led to underfunded schools, larger class sizes and thousands of teacher vacancies, according to Recovery for All.

The rally was planned as New Haven Public Schools ends its search for a new superintendent. Darnell Goldson, a member of the board of education, said that Madeline Negron has been chosen to step into the role.

Negon has previously worked in Windham and New Haven, and is currently at Hartford schools. The announcement is expected to be made official during a special board of education meeting on Wednesday night.