NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven Alder is saying goodbye, penning his letter of resignation to the New Haven Board of Alders.

Darryl Brackeen has resigned as an Alder of New Haven, sending his letter of resignation to New Haven Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers.

Brackeen writes in his letter:

“With a heavy heart, I announce my resignation as Alder of the City of New Haven’s 26th Ward,

effective April 14, 2023.

As a New Haven native, a proud product of the New Haven Public Schools system, and a parent of NHPS students, I am grateful for the opportunity to have served my community.

I am writing to express my sincere thanks for your support during my tenure…

While there is still much more work to be done, my time in the office has ended, and it is time to pass the baton.”

Brackeen ran successfully for Alderman in 2013.

At 23 years old, he became the first African American, and the youngest person to serve from the Upper Westville neighborhood in New Haven.

While in public office, he advocated for federal funding for the State of Connecticut.

He has also served on the Presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and most recently as a political worker on The Rev. Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign in Georgia.

He was also appointed to serve as a policy volunteer on the transition team for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Presently, Brackeen teaches social studies in the New Haven Public Schools.

Brackeen became a community organizer at Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now. This immediately led him into significant leadership roles at Educators for Excellence as the CT Managing Director of Outreach and Director of Regional Impact at Leadership for Educational

Equity.

Brackeen was also recruited as the District Executive Director of the New Haven

YMCA Youth Center & Early Childcare Center, Hamden/North Haven YMCA, and Camp

Mountain Laurel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led efforts to declare racism as a public health issue, provided emergency funding for small businesses, and was at the forefront of developing the blueprint for childcare guidelines in a post-pandemic world.