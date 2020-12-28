New Haven begins multi-phase rollout of COVID-19 vaccines; phase one to healthcare, frontline workers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In New Haven Monday, healthcare workers and first responders received their first COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first phase of a four-part mass immunization campaign here in the city.

Frontline workers and first responders get their first COVID 19 vaccines outside New Haven’s Health Department where a vaccine clinic opened up inside the building on Monday.

“I’m so elated to be here and be part of this historic moment,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.

She and New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. led by example by getting their COVID-19 vaccine in front of reporters.

“Let the healing begin,” said Chief Alston after getting his shot and a round of applause.

“Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives,” said a local dentist who addressed the crowd.

This is phase one of the city’s four part mass immunization campaign.

“As folks know, firefighters respond as EMTs and there’s a handful of police officers that are also in that category,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D) New Haven.

The first 5,000 to get vaccinated got a lapel pin provided by AT&T which they hope spreads the word about the importance of being vaccinated. The pins say COVID-19 VACCINATED above the TOGETHER NEW HAVEN logo.

“As a first responder, I want to make sure that our members are protected but also as a person of color I want you to know that I’m getting the vaccine today. I know that it’s safe and I want you to do the same,” said Chief Alston.

Pediatrician Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur knows there is hesitation in the Black community.

“When we get this vaccine we’re going to hit back. Something that’s going to help protect us,” said Dr. Jackson-McArthur. “And I’m here to be an example to all of New Haven, especially my Black and brown sisters. It’s safe and we want you to get vaccinated. Thank you.”

The city is launching a multi-media public outreach and education campaign which will answer questions and help people sign up for their shot which is 94 percent effective.

“It, of course, prevents you from getting sick with COVID-19,” said Mayor Elicker. “It does not give you COVID-19.”

The exact vaccine timeline is still being worked out but they estimate that it could be available to the general public by the end of the summer.

“It’s very important to the future of our state and to the health of everyone in our state to have as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, (D) Connecticut.

So far, New Haven has received 1,000 vaccines.