On Friday, city leaders were joined by the New Haven Youth and Recreational Department and New Haven Police Activity League to announce a series of summer activities planned for the elm city community.

Events include movies in the park, family fun days, sports clinics, splash pads, and so much more.

“It’s huge – what I always say is, unfortunately, when they call the police, it’s not always for a good reason. So, it’s amazing and it’s great to be able to give back and put these kinds of programs and these activities together. And for people, communities, and kids to see us in a different light, dressed down, and we’re just regular people, parents. All that good stuff,” said New Haven Police Sgt. Ron Ferrante.

You can view Mayor Justin Elicker’s 2023 New Haven Youth Guide here.