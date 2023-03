NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One unit was damaged Wednesday morning in an apartment fire in New Haven.

The fire happened at about 9:30 a.m. in Building One of the Bella Vista Apartments on Eastern Street, according to authorities.

The fire was in a bedroom on the second floor, according to Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy. The sprinkler system had activated and put out most of the fire before crews arrived.

No one was hurt.