EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you grew up in the greater New Haven area, then Debra Sagnella was probably your school bus or Uber driver.

But in addition to being known for her warmth and caring, “Uber Deb” was also known for her cooking reviews on Barstool Sports. Her recent death has rippled across the area, including at Mangia Apizza in North Haven, where she once worked.

The pizzeria closed Wednesday and opened late Thursday so that the staff could attend her memorial service. Co-owners John Mongillo and Steve Galluzzi also raised money to pay for it.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cindy Sarcione, Sagnella’s cousin, said. “I would have never expected that. My heart was so full of joy after being so crushed after losing my cousin. I was so happy.”

Sangella could be seen at Mangia Apizza during its early days.

“She was a blast to be around,” Galluzzi said. “Her inside and outside was infectious…I’m choked up because I think of things all the time, because all the little things are the big things. She’ll be missed.”

Mongillo remembers her kindness.

“She’s a person that put others before her,” he said. “She never mentioned her illness, you know? If I said, ‘Deb, go to the store for me,’ she’d do it for me.”

Sangella often drove Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports known for his popular “one bite” pizza reviews, around the area to different pizzerias. Some of her own reviews were also posted on the site.

Portnoy tweeted about her passing.

“There are very few people you meet in life who are a true original,” he wrote. “Debbie was a 1 of 1. She effortlessly made everybody around her laugh with her authentic personality.”