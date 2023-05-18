NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Ballet has been a part of the community for years. They will debut their first of two performances Friday, reflecting community spirit through a unique partnership.

Timothy Fountain, the children’s division director with the New Haven Ballet, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss the partnership with the Q House, a center providing community-based services in New Haven’s Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods.

Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. – DanceAIR performs at ECA ACES Arts Hall on Audubon Street in New Haven Free admission

Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. – Coppélia at the Shubert Theatre on College Street in New Haven Tickets start at $28



Watch the interview above and click here to learn more about the performances.