New Haven bar denied liquor license renewal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A bar in New Haven will not have its liquor license renewed.

The Liquor Control Commission announced Wednesday it denied the renewal of Grand Café’s liquor permit.

Last fall, people protested outside of the building at the corner of East Pearl Street and Grand Avenue, saying the establishment has contributed to crime in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Police said they’ve been to the cafe dozens of times for fights and drugs and weapons arrests. There was also a shooting at the bar in September 2021.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Rep. Al Paolillo (D) released a joint statement on the commission’s decision to not renew the liquor permit.

The decision by the Department of Consumer Protection not to renew the liquor permit for Grand Café is the right one, especially for the Fair Haven residents who seek to reclaim a part of their community beset by everything from excessive late-night noise to drug activity and violence, including several shootings. This should be a vibrant and safe community space. The work toward that end begins now thanks to this decision. Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Rep. Al Paolillo (D)

An attorney for the owners told News 8 they are disappointed with the outcome and will be meeting soon to determine what the next step will be.