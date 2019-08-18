New Haven barbershop offers free haircuts for back to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School will be back in session for many students within the next week or two, some of them are getting ready with a fresh haircut.

New Beginnings Barbershop in New Haven was giving free haircuts on Sunday. It all put together by the Family and Student Experience at Elm City College Prep.

New Beginnings had planned on doing this on August 28 but decided to do it on the 18th as well, since some students will be back to school before the 28th.

