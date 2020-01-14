New Haven-based Knights of Columbus latest local organization to send relief to earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven-based Knights of Columbus is the latest local organization to send relief to earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The island is experiencing widespread power outages and structure damage due to a series of earthquakes and aftershocks only last week.

Additionally, the island is still recovering from the destruction left behind by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Knights of Columbus Tuesday told News 8 they are sending $30,000 worth of relief supplies to those who need it most on the island.

“We have 5,000 members of the Knights of Columbus on the island, so we went [into] action both locally in Puerto Rico [and] here in New Haven, as well to provide assistance to them by way of food, water, tents and housing for those who had been affected by the earthquake.”

– Patrick Kelly, Deputy Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

The KoC organization has given $3 million towards natural disaster relief efforts.

