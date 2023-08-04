NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders joined a ribbon cutting ceremony for Noir Vintage and Company, a Black and women-owned shop on Court Street specializing in vintage textiles, clothing and decor.

The event highlighted the contributions of Black entrepreneurs in the Elm City.

“It was a big step, a very big step, but years and years and years of planning,” said Evelyn Massey, owner of Noir Vintage and Company. “Company is — it’s not your company, but it’s company that I’m going to help bring into the store — other businesses, like if you have tea at your house, ‘oh, I’m having company today.’ Well, these other businesses that I want to help, they’re going to be in my business.”

August is Black Business Month. New Haven’s Black Wall Street festival is scheduled for Aug. 19.