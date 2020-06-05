New Haven Board of Alders address absentee ballots in time of pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders held a meeting with the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Thursday night.

A key item on the agenda was discussing the criteria for applying for an absentee ballot. As things stand now, people with particular health conditions can now get absentee ballots instead of heading to the polls.

However, the alders are also concerned about the possibility that we could see a second wave of COVID-19 around the time of the general election.

Secretary Merrill is asking towns to submit a safe polling plan that would include changes like newer and larger polling locations.