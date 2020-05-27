New Haven Board of Alders approves budget that includes cuts to city jobs and initiatives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the New Haven Board of Alders voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget.
Included in the budget were amendments that will impact city services and personnel.
After the vote, Mayor Justin Elicker said he submitted a budget with with “balanced cuts” but the board made additional cuts that will be “challenging to implement.”
He released the following statement:
The City faced significant financial challenges when our team introduced the budget to the Board of Alders on March 1st. Now that we confront COVID-19, those challenges have been exacerbated. The Board of Alders and I very much want to maintain service levels and keep taxes to a minimum. I believe the budget our team presented to the Board struck the right balance. It included significant cuts to personnel, eliminating or defunding 80 positions, departmental restructuring, significant cuts to important City initiatives, and a modest tax increase. The additional cuts by the Board of Alders tonight will be very challenging for us to implement and will undoubtedly impact City and New Haven Public School functions. Having been on the Board of Alders and now being Mayor, I’ve seen both sides of the budget conversation. While there are always more efficiencies to be gained, ultimately, the results of these cuts will mean our team will need to make very difficult and real choices that impact services our residents very much care about. I will be working with our team over the coming days to address these cuts to minimize their impact.