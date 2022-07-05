NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Board of Alders voted unanimously to approve Karl R. Jacobson as the next Chief of Police for the New Haven Police Department, according to Mayor Elicker.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced Jacobson as his nominee to become the next New Haven Police Chief in May. Jacobson has been serving as the city’s assistant police chief.

Mayor Elicker originally announced former interim Renee Dominguez as his nominee to become chief but his selection was rejected by the city’s board of alders.

Regina Rush-Kittle is currently serving as the city’s Acting Police Chief in the interim. She will resume her responsibilities as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer when the new chief is sworn in, according to officials.

Mayor Elicker released the following statement in response to the New Haven Board of Alders approving Jacobson as the city’s new police chief on Tuesday evening: