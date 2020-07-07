New Haven Board of Alders approves newest element to Downtown Crossing Project

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders has approved the development of a bioscience facility on Monday.

“Our foremost priority continues to be managing and mitigating the devastating effects of this pandemic; however, we must continue to move forward to further establish New Haven as a significant bio-cluster hub in the State and innovation is the key to spark growth and create a significant rebound for our local economy,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The new development will take place at 101 College Street for a proposed 10-story, 400,000 – 500,000 square foot development consisting of lab, research, and incubator space.

“We are very excited to break ground on 101 College Street in the near future, and we look forward to working with our partners at the state and federal level to see the project through to completion in 2022,” said Michael Piscitelli.

Officials highlighted features of the new development for community access that include

Plaza is a public space available for outdoor programming, mentorship, and collaboration

Dedicated classroom for New Haven Public Schools

An incubator supporting community-based entrepreneurship

The development can also help with upcoming science and technology career pathways in the city along with new programs.