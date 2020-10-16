New Haven Board of Alders discuss racism as a public health crisis in virtual gathering

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Board of Alders in New Haven gathered for a virtual town hall to discuss racism as a public health crisis.

A working group was organized after George Floyd’s death over the summer exposed racial tensions nationwide. The group’s job is to recommend appropriate actions regarding racism as a public health issue in New Haven.

During Thursday’s meeting, they took public comment on the issue.

“Racism as a public health emergency is apparent in the food deserts throughout the city of New Haven. I live in Beaver Hills and there isn’t a grocer that has affordable, healthy fresh fruits and vegetables within a half a mile radius. Back and Brown communities are most at risk for chronic diseases,” says Kimberly Heart of New Haven.

New Haven residents asked for access to stores, which take SNAP benefits that have healthy foods. The working group is taking these issues into consideration for possible action down the road.