New Haven Board of Alders make recommendations on how to assist communities of color during pandemic

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders has released recommendations of its Racism as a Public Health Emergency Working Group Tuesday night.

The working group was created this summer after the city declared racism a public health crisis due to minority residents more likely to experience poor health outcomes as a consequence of inequities in economic stability, education, and health care. These inequities – all a result of racism.

“It’s really difficult to figure out exactly what to prioritize,” one task force member said. “Obviously, the COVID-19 response is a huge priority. I would say revamping the affirmative action office would probably be the next priority, since that is an office that could potentially take on a lot of the recommendations that are listed here.”

Among the alders’ recommendations – make COVID testing more accessible for people of color and prioritize vaccine education and outreach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Board of Alders make recommendations on how to assist communities of color during pandemic

News /

New Haven PD investigating after three shootings, pedestrian struck Tuesday

News /

Long-time Waterbury waitress says surprise big tip from customer is essential to get her through holidays, pandemic

News /

New COVID testing site opening up at CT Post Mall

News /

SILVER ALERT: Pair of North Haven brothers, 11-months, 2-years-old missing since Dec. 26

News /

Family of East Haven mother killed over the summer says arrest of her live-in boyfriend is bittersweet, overdue

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss