New Haven Board of Alders make recommendations on how to assist communities of color during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders has released recommendations of its Racism as a Public Health Emergency Working Group Tuesday night.

The working group was created this summer after the city declared racism a public health crisis due to minority residents more likely to experience poor health outcomes as a consequence of inequities in economic stability, education, and health care. These inequities – all a result of racism.

“It’s really difficult to figure out exactly what to prioritize,” one task force member said. “Obviously, the COVID-19 response is a huge priority. I would say revamping the affirmative action office would probably be the next priority, since that is an office that could potentially take on a lot of the recommendations that are listed here.”

Among the alders’ recommendations – make COVID testing more accessible for people of color and prioritize vaccine education and outreach.