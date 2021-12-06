New Haven Board of Alders rejects nomination of Interim Police Chief Dominguez for chief position

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders voted to reject the nomination of Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez for police chief Monday night.

Mayor Justin Elicker issued a statement following the vote, saying in part:

“Tonight’s vote by the Board is not just disappointing, it’s disheartening to the women and men of the department that strap on a vest each night and head out to patrol our streets. Chief Dominguez has clearly proven herself as a capable leader of this department. She ably answered each question posed by the Alders and has worked to address specific concerns they raised. I will be re-submitting Chief Dominguez and urge the Alders to approve her appointment at that time.”

According to the Board of Alders, Monday’s vote was for the rest of 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022. The second vote will be within 30 days after Mayor Elicker submits the nomination and will cover from Feb. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2026.

