NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday night the New Haven Board of Alders unanimously voted to provide assistance to low wage workers who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of these jobs are closing,” said Alder Jeanette Morrison. “These jobs, a lot of our hourly workers cannot pay their bills yet the bills are coming in and so I ask that everyone stands in support of this resolution because we have to get the message out there.”

