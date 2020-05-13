New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education has approved a plan Tuesday that would grade students in the Elm City for the work they’ve done during the at-home 4th quarter of the school year. School leaders tell News 8 the grading policy is based on equity.

Dr. Iline Tracey broke the policy down as follows:

For students Pre-K through 4th grade, they will be graded based on participation and engagement in their at-home learning programs.

For 5th graders through high school seniors, the grading will look a little differently.

The ‘No Fail’ Policy will entail the following three options:

Pass

Pass with distinction

No grade or “NG”

If your student receives an “NG”, the final grade will be based on the first three quarters of the school year along with any completed midterm assessments.

“The reason for that is for several students we have that were still not able to have a device to do this online work that we put forth. We’re still working to track those students,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, Interim Superintendent, New Haven Public Schools.

A robocall and other forms of communication will be going out to New Haven Public School Families to make sure parents are in the loop with the grading policy for the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to make this fair to our students and not penalize them,” said Dr. Tracey.