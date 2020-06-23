New Haven Board of Ed. commits to change name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education voted Monday night to commit to changing the name of the Christopher Columbus Family Academy.

Anything named after the explorer has become a target lately. Over the weekend, the school in the Fair Haven neighborhood was hit by vandals. Someone splattered red paint on its sign.

Students have been attending the school since it opened in 1968 when it was named to honor the Italian explorer. However, in recent years, Columbus has been widely criticized for his exploitation of indigenous peoples.

Last week, the City Council decided to remove the Columbus statue in Wooster Square. Saturday, that statue, too, was hit with red paint

Monday, the board heard a few public comments regarding the name of the school.

Board of Ed. member Dr. Edward Joyner read some of them:

“A celebration of this problematic figure on a public school building attended daily by hundreds of young children betrays our most basic responsibility to set a good example and provide positive role models.”

Monday, the school board decided to commit to changing the name, sending it to the facility naming committee to figure out what the new name will be.

They also decided to get rid of Columbus Day as a school holiday, replacing it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.