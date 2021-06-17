New Haven Board of Ed. members speak out on the transfer of former principal accused of using racial slur

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The fall-out continues this week in New Haven as community leaders are not letting up after a controversial Board of Education vote that demoted and transferred a principal to another city school after her alleged use of a racial slur.

Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and Darnell Goldson were two board members who voted against the superintendent’s recommendation to demote and transfer principal Laura Roblee.

Both are saying more transparency and accountability needed to be taken.

Both board members were part of a heated exchange with superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey during Monday’s Board of Ed meeting where the measure approving Roblee’s new fate was decided.

Board members Darnell Goldson and Dr. Jackson are firing back saying the claims were substantiated, adding Principal Roblee used the ‘N-word’ out of frustration following a racial sensitivity training. Both board members reported that she used the word in front of staff members, which was eventually reported to Dr. Tracey.

The superintendent, the board president and Mayor Justin Elicker have doubled down their support on the action — but for Goldson and Jackson — they say what happened was far from accountability, calling out both Mayor Elicker and superintendent Dr. Tracey.

Goldson is calling out the Mayor for his support of Dr. Tracey’s recommendation — Mayor Elicker is under fire by the local chapter of Black Lives Matter earlier in the day Thursday for his vote.

“I voted the way I did because we have a superintendent that spoke with the union, did the investigation, spoke with the legal council and held her accountable,” said Mayor Elicker.

Board members Jackson and Goldson are not buying it, saying that Elicker is now politicizing his decision.

The mayor sending this email out to supporters following Monday’s vote — asking supporters to chip in money towards his campaign after delivering “the right decision”.

News 8 did reach out to the mayor for a response tonight — he sent us a statement which reads, in part:

Our email to supporters was in direct response to an attack launched by my opponent because I voted to hold Miss. Roblee accountable. I stand by my decision to hold her accountable for the hurtful thing she said.

We’ve attempted to reach out to principal Laura Roblee — we have not heard back yet. As for the school she’ll work at in the fall, it’s yet to be announced.