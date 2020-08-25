New Haven Board of Ed to vote on future of hybrid, virtual models for schools reopening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Board of Education is discussing the future of virtual and hybrid learning for students Monday. They are set to vote on a plan Monday evening.

Remote or a hybrid plan to welcome students back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

That’s the question Monday as New Haven Public Schools makes a decision for over 20,000 families. The decision not without controversy.

If you remember, the Board decided a few weeks ago to go fully remove for the first 10 weeks of the school year followed by a hybrid model where students would go in for traditional learning.

This as teachers across the city have gone to great lengths to prepare to bring students back with new social distancing protocols.

The State Department of Education, however, skeptical of the plan and offered the state’s assistance to make in-person learning work.

Monday a list of standards for safety being debated since the state has left it up to the Board to make the final decision.

Darnell Goldson of the New Haven Board of Education said Monday, “[Governor Ned] Lamont wants to normalize things because the business community is asking him to normalize. They want to see parents able to go back to work and do want they need to do. And our local mayor wants to see things normalize because he is getting the same pressure. Well, my pressure comes from the parents and staff of the schools, so my position is safety first.”

