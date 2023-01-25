NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education is expected to host a meeting to discuss its search for a new superintendent.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 over Zoom. It is expected to begin at 3 p.m. and last until about 6 p.m.

Board of Education officials stated that anyone from the public is welcome to observe. To join that Zoom meeting, click here.

New Haven’s current superintendent, Dr. Iline Tracey, announced her retirement in August. She had been working in the New Haven school system for nearly 40 years, working her way up from Pre-K and Kindergarten to her role as superintendent.

“I am proud of the fact that we accomplished much in my tenure as superintendent,” Dr. Tracey said in her retirement letter. “I have given many years to the service of my children and families, and I am proud of it. I have fought a good fight, and I have kept my promises.”

Dr. Tracey is expected to officially retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic school year.