New Haven Board of Ed takes no action on superintendent, for now

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Board of Education members in New Haven met on Monday night to discuss the fate of Dr. Carol Birks, the Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Birks has only been in her current role for one year and four months, but has clashed with several board members on her plan to eliminate 53 teachers in the New Haven school system in a move to close a $30 million budget hole.

Members of the board met at Celentano School in New Haven along with standing room only for the public — both supporters of Dr. Birks waving signs as well as those who voiced their opinions on removing her.

Monday evening’s session adjourned with no vote.

